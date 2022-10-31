Over the nearly two years since former President Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes, conservative groups and some Republican politicians have worked tirelessly to undermine confidence in an election system they declared, without evidence, to have cheated Trump out of winning reelection in 2020.

With the midterm election less than two weeks away, these groups are preparing their volunteers to engage in “election integrity” activities at the polls and afterward.

Groups like Audit the Vote PA, formed in early 2021 and committed to the belief that Trump won Pennsylvania, have already described tactics they hope to use to affect how votes are counted and winners certified in key races.

Their efforts include:

Overwhelming election offices with records requests

Election conspiracists across the country and in Pennsylvania are flooding local election officials with records requests seeking documents from the 2020 election.

In August and September, activists filed dozens of requests with elections offices around the state, sometimes more than ten to the same office, requesting cast vote records from the 2020 election. A cast vote record is essentially a digital copy of a completed and scanned ballot.

Toni Shuppe, a founder of Audit the Vote PA, wrote in September on her Substack channel that activists’ public records requests could stress elections offices to the point that county leaders would concede to the group’s demand that all ballots be counted by hand as a check on the counts produced by ballot scanning machines..

“We approach our election clerks NOW with an offer they can’t refuse,” she wrote. “They’re inundated with RTK (Right to Know) requests (Pennsylvania’s version of a FOIA) for cast vote records and the like. We tell them that it’s only going to get worse after election day with everyone attempting to verify the counts because no one trusts the machines. But they can save themselves a headache by agreeing to do a hand count of the paper ballots immediately after election day to ensure the machine counts match the hand count. And then no one will be overwhelming them with RTKs attempting to verify the results.”

Requests for cast vote records filed with Lancaster and many other counties have been denied as a matter of course, with counties noting that Pennsylvania election code explicitly excludes them from disclosure. Still, activists have appealed the counties’ denials to the state Office of Open Records, resulting in more paperwork for the counties involved.

Videotaping dropboxes

In an August 1 post to her social media channel, Shuppe shared an article from The Gateway Pundit, a popular conservative news site, that reported on Arizona residents holding “dropbox tailgate parties” in order to “(prevent) mules from stealing the election this time around.”

“We need to do this in November in PA,” Shuppe wrote, referencing the story. “Who's up for a tailgating party/dropbox watch?”

“Mules” is a term election conspiracy theorists apply to people they say were responsible for flooding ballot drop boxes with illegal or fake votes for Biden. It was taken up by conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza for his “documentary” about the 2020 election (“2000 Mules”), a thoroughly debunked project that attempted to use smartphone geolocation data to prove a conspiracy to steal the election.

Shuppe later went on to say she would be organizing sign-up sheets and may have watchers take video of people using the drop boxes.

The Pennsylvania Election Integrity Task Force, a group formed with the help of Shuppe and conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, held a zoom meeting In early October during which attendees said that they had organized shifts to watch drop boxes in Montgomery and Centre counties (two Democratic strongholds). And a plaintiff in an election lawsuit in Chester County recently said in an interview with Shuppe that watchers were being organized there as well.

Lancaster County’s commissioners voted in May to eliminate the county’s single ballot drop box, which had been placed inside the doors of the county building in Lancaster city and was used for the 2020 general election and the 2021 primary and general elections. Audit the Vote PA’s Shuppe celebrated the commissioners’ decision and encouraged other counties to follow suit.

Filing legal challenges

Audit the Vote PA’s Shuppe solicited donations from her social media followers to establish a “legal fund” to bankroll election integrity lawsuits. Shuppe’s goal, she wrote in a June 23 social media post, was to raise $100,000.

“We’re gearing up for November,” she wrote. “They stole 2020 and got away with it, so why not try to steal 2022 also.”

Lawsuits contesting undated mail-in ballots are likely to be among these challenges, as the Pennsylvania Department of State has encouraged counties to count these ballots, while the Pennsylvania GOP and Shuppe have argued against it. The national and state Republican parties have filed suit in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court seeking to block the counting of these ballots.

Trump and his allies have also previewed this strategy. A recent article from Rolling Stone highlighted a meeting the former president had with Pennsylvania based Republicans and election activists where challenging the 2022 results was discussed, particularly undated mail-in ballots and precincts in Philadelphia if the election night count is not going for his preferred candidate, Memhet Oz.

During the primary, Lancaster, Berks, Franklin and Butler counties refused to follow instructions from the Department of State to combine unsigned mail-in ballots with total results.

In the resulting litigation, the counties lost, but at the end of the day the pressure Audit the Vote PA is putting on county governments is paying off. York County recently agreed to hand count ballots from three precincts in the upcoming election.

Requesting hand recounts

When Audit the Vote PA preferred candidate Mike Miller lost his primary race in the 36th state Senate district against incumbent Ryan Aument, an attorney for the group, filed challenges on behalf of Miller and another candidate who challenged House Speaker Bryan Cutler.

Shuppe called on supporters in the two districts to sign petitions to force a recount under a provision of the election code that enables three residents of a precinct to request a recount in a race where they suspect fraud, though it does not require them to provide evidence.

The group went a step further, claiming that the law required that recount be done by hand.

Ultimately, the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas rejected all but one of the petitions on technical groups, and the one that was granted was ordered to be done by machine, not by hand.

When Audit the Vote PA’s attorney, Andrew Teitelman of Montgomery County, appealed that decision to the state’s Commonwealth Court, the court sided with the Lancaster County judge’s ruling that the law did not require the recount to be done by hand.

Voting in person last minute

Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that Audit the Vote PA was leading an effort to encourage voters to vote in person at polling places in person just before they close.

The newspaper reported that flyers encouraging the last minute voting were found on doors in Tioga County.

Audit the Vote PA cofounder Toni Shuppe wrote in a September post that this strategy was intended to overwhelm “hackers” she believes are monitoring in real time how many ballots are being fed into tabulation machines.

Shuppe has frequently claimed ballot tabulation machines are vectors of fraud. Ballot scanners located at polling places are not connected to the internet, nor are the tabulation machines used to scan mail-in ballots at the county elections office. Hackers cannot monitor live tabulation. Tabulated results are uploaded to the county and state websites via separate computers where anyone can view them.

Polling place objections

Election denial groups like Audit the Vote PA and others have encouraged their followers to become poll watchers.

After attending a conference in the spring led by conservative activist Cleta Mitchell, Shuppe sought to form election integrity task forces around Pennsylvania that would, in part, recruit workers for precinct polling locations.

Mitchell, an attorney who tried to help former President Donald Trump overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the last presidential election, has been organizing similar efforts in other states.

Shuppe has since helped recruit poll workers and organize Zoom training meetings where workers are instructed on how to be poll watchers and what to do if they suspect issues.Various trainings held in recent weeks have advised them to report problems to the precinct’s judge of elections, and to report them to a Republican National Committee website or hotline.

Elections observers, like the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a non-partisan national security advocacy group, have noted that poll workers predisposed to seeing fraud may interfere with the elections process by tampering with equipment or challenging voter’s eligibility.

Examining mail-in ballots

In a recent decision, the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records sided with a Lancaster County records requester seeking to view all mail-in ballots from the May 17 primary.

Mike Miller, an Audit the Vote PA-supported candidate who lost his election against Ryan Aument, the incumbent Republican state senator in the 36th district, submitted a Right-to-Know request to Lancaster County seeking to view all mail-in ballots and ballot envelopes from the primary.

The county initially denied the request, but Miller appealed to the Office of Open Records, the state agency that serves as an independent arbiter or records disputes. The office sided with Miller and said the county would have to provide him with the records.

The ruling could potentially open up hundreds of thousands to millions of mail-in ballots to review by election deniers across the state.

