Lancaster County voters will elect candidates for dozens of municipal and judicial offices in the election on Tuesday. Those offices include school board, township supervisor, borough and city council, magisterial district judge and countywide offices such as district attorney and prothonotary.

There is also a race for the state Superior Court and a statewide referendum on whether to increase the rights of crime victims.

LNP | LancasterOnline has live coverage throughout the day, from when polls open to when results come in.

Crispus Attucks notified county at 7:15. New scanner provided around 9:15. Voters could wait, or leave ballots for scanning. #LancasterVotes — Tim Stuhldreher (@tstuhldreherLNP) November 5, 2019

Crispus Attucks poll station in SE Lancaster started off Election Day w/ a nonfunctioning scanner, says elections judge Angie Watson. #LancasterVotes pic.twitter.com/G60GXgk7wP — Tim Stuhldreher (@tstuhldreherLNP) November 5, 2019

Update from @tylohrphoto on voting problems: Voters were not removing a tab at the bottom of their ballots, preventing the scanner from reading them. #lancastervotes https://t.co/gTy3gULzUn — Tom Murse (@TomMurse) November 5, 2019

Isolated issues were reported in West Hempfield, attributed to not ripping stubs off the bottoms of the ballots. What's happening in your precinct? #lancastervoteshttps://t.co/ZbSGcLW173 — LNP | LancasterOnline (@LancasterOnline) November 5, 2019

Good to know: Yes, you can take that selfie in the voting booth in Pennsylvania. #lancastervotes https://t.co/4paJahRftw — Tom Murse (@TomMurse) November 5, 2019

If you're having problems voting, Pa.'s election hotline is here: 1-877-868-3772If you're looking for a tutorial on the new voting machines go here: https://t.co/VZyu0emtWA#lancastervotes — Tom Murse (@TomMurse) November 5, 2019

We're hearing of voting machine problems in #LancasterPA and West Hempfield Township. What has your experience been this morning? #lancastervotes https://t.co/lnBW85hqRS — Tom Murse (@TomMurse) November 5, 2019

Turn-out has been very light at the Highland Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township. Around 9:00am, there were just shy of 40 voters through the doors. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ #lancastervotes pic.twitter.com/T1nhsdHc6i — Suzette Wenger (@SuzetteLNP) November 5, 2019

New voting machines caused a small issue this morning here at St. Anne’s Retirement Community. Ben Law, Judge of Elections, said that the issue was removing the tab at the bottom of the ballots. It’s been resolved and affected about 8 or so people. #LancasterVotes pic.twitter.com/C0jNF3Ih0X — Ty Lohr (@tylohrphoto) November 5, 2019