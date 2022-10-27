If you’re voting by mail this year, there are a few things you need to know.

First, and most importantly, Lancaster County does not have drop boxes for mail-in ballots. With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, that means it may make sense for you to avoid unexpected U.S. mail delivery delays that would prevent the ballot from arriving by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The best option is to deliver your ballot directly to the staff at the county elections office.

Here, we’ll try to set you straight on everything a voter needs to know – from where to park to what hours the office is open – if you’re not planning to vote at the polls on Election Day.

The elections office

Lancaster County installed a single ballot dropbox for the November 2020 election and both of the 2021 elections. This year, however, the county commissioners voted 2-1 in May to remove the dropbox, which had been located just outside the lobby of the county building at 150 N. Queen St.

Mail-in ballots can still be dropped off at the county building, but now must be handed directly to staff in the county elections office.

Parking near the county building can be difficult on most days, but the Lancaster Parking Authority has reserved three spaces for voters to use. They are located across the street from the county building’s main entrance, just outside 13 W. Chestnut St. (Look for the building with signs outside for the Mulberry Salon and Spa.)

The elections office is on the first floor of 150 N. Queen St., across the lobby upon entering the main entrance on West Chestnut Street. Voters will need to pass through a security screening station, which usually takes just a minute or so.

The sheriff’s deputies stationed at the screening station are directing voters to the office.

The elections office is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have some extended hours in the days leading up to Election Day, Nov. 8.

On Nov. 3 and 4, the office will remain open until 8 p.m., instead of 5 p.m, said Christa Miller, Lancaster County’s elections director.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the office will open for three hours in the morning, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Monday the 7th, the day before the election, the office will be open for its normal schedule only, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will not have extended hours in order to give election workers time to prepare for the morning of Election Day, Miller said.

The office will also accept ballots on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any ballots received after that will not qualify to be included in the election.

Mail-in ballots at the elections office

The deadline to register to vote has already passed, but it’s not too late to request a mail-in ballot – you have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to apply.

Even if you used mail-in ballots in past years, Pennsylvania election law requires you to apply for mail-in ballots each year. If you received a mail-in ballot for the May primary, you are automatically due to receive one for the general election and it should have arrived several weeks ago.

If you still want to apply, do so online by the deadline. But the best way to ensure you’ll receive one is by going to the elections office to apply in person. Again, you’ll avoid any chance of mail delivery delays.

To apply for a mail-in ballot at the office, you will need to verify your identity with a state-issued ID, like a driver’s license, or a piece of mail. Election workers use the identification to confirm you’re already registered to vote.

Voters can also sign up to automatically receive an application through the mail each year in the spring before the primary election.

Voting early

The county elections office has two small privacy booths for voters if they want to fill in their ballot on the spot. In effect, it’s early voting, as you can hand over the completed ballot immediately.

The elections office is currently allowing three people inside at once, so at busy times voters may need to wait in line before getting assistance.

But the office also has clipboards for voters so they can fill out any needed paperwork as they wait.

Voters simply dropping off mail-in ballots do not need to wait in line, Miller said, but they must hand it to an election worker at the help desk.

And don’t ask someone in line to hand the ballot in for you. You can only deliver your own ballot. The exception to that rule requires the voter to fill out a form designating a specific person, such as a family member, to deliver the ballot instead.

While voters do not need ID to hand in their ballot, election workers check the name listed on the ballot and also whether the voter properly filled in a signed declaration on the outer envelope, Miller said.

Lancaster County election workers are not notifying voters who mailed in their ballot of any errors they made on the declaration – a practice that’s been dubbed “ballot curing.”

Miller said the office has seen a steady flow of voters come in, but particularly busy times have tended to be between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Keep your pup at home. Only service dogs are allowed inside the Lancaster County building.

Questions? Start with vote.pa.gov. The Department of State website has FAQs and links to helpful resources, like finding where your polling place is.

You can also call the Lancaster County elections office during its regular hours at 717-299-8293.

The Lancaster County government website – co.lancaster.pa.us – has a prominent link to elections information on its homepage.