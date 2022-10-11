A 30-year-old Democrat from a political family is waging an uphill battle against Republican incumbent state Rep. Dave Zimmerman for the 99th House District this year.

Democrat Joshua Caltagirone, a roofer living on Summit Street in Mohnton, Berks County, said he wants to represent the rural district to help older adults with property tax relief. And he hopes he would be appointed to serve on the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Commit-tee so he can work for farmers in the district.

Caltagirone hails from a political family. Democrat Tom Caltagirone, Joshua’s great uncle, represented Berks County as a state representative from 1977 until 2020.

The 99th District lines shifted considerably since the last election, thanks to the once-a-decade redistricting process. No longer completely contained inside the northeast corner of Lancaster County, the 99th lost Earl Township and the boroughs Akron, New Holland and Ephrata, while gaining Denver and Adamstown boroughs and the townships of Brecknock and East and West Cocalico.

It also now includes five Berks County municipalities. But the changing borders had little effect on the district’s partisan makeup, where Republican voters enjoy a nearly three-to-one registration advantage over Democrats.

Caltagirone said he knows he’s a longshot, but ran because he wants voters to know they have options.

“We complain about the same things day-to-day on job sites — we get no tax relief, just can’t stand the way things are being run, yet we go to the polling booths and vote for the same person over and over again,” he said.

Zimmerman, of Deerfield Drive in East Earl Township, is seeking his fifth term. In his first 8 years in office, he’s proved a staunch conservative. With Pennsylvania’s 2019 election reform law a hot issue among many Republican voters, Zimmerman, 66, can boast that he was one of just two House GOP members to vote against the law, which expanded access to mail-in ballots.

But it was Zimmerman’s alleged activities in the 2022 primary election that apparently earned him the wrath of his party’s leadership in the state House. The transgression was what some party leaders and insiders saw as Zimmerman’s tacit support for the Ephrata Township man who challenged state Sen. Ryan Aument in the May Republican primary.

While Zimmerman says he never endorsed or campaigned for the challenger, Mike Miller, he did appear at several public events where Miller also spoke, and Zimmerman was a guest on Miller’s podcast in the final weeks of the campaign. That was enough to cost Zimmerman his seat on the agriculture, insurance and appropriations committees, limiting his ability to shape legislation.

Zimmerman did not respond to phone calls seeking comment for this story. He issued a statement on social media in June saying his perceived support for Miller was the reason he was no longer on the committees. House leaders, including Speaker Bryan Cutler, have not commented on the issue.

Caltagirone told LNP | LancasterOnline that Zimmerman’s loss of his committee seats is costing constituents in the 99th District.

“I intend to support ag as much as possible, that’s one thing I’d definitely like to push (and) get on the agricultural committee as soon as I get into office, since my opponent was actually stripped of his committee seat,” Caltagirone said.

The incumbent in the 99th also revealed last month, during a sparsely attended rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee state Sen. Doug Mastriano on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, that he had received a federal subpoena. While Zimmerman offered few details about what the subpoena involved, it presumably is related to the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Multiple Pennsylvania legislators have been targeted, according to news reports, though little more is known.

Zimmerman attended the Nov. 25, 2020, hearing in Gettysburg that was convened by Mastriano, at which former President Donald Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, presented testimony they said proved widespread fraud in that year’s election. Those claims were debunked by multiple news organizations; no substantiated evidence of fraud at a scale sufficient enough to have changed the election results has ever been presented.

Taxes and abortion

Part of Caltagirone’s campaign platform is to revive legislation his great uncle once introduced to eliminate property taxes for retirees making less than $35,000 a year. The lost revenue would be made up by the lottery fund, property tax relief fund and general fund, Caltagirone said.

The challenger said he’s been knocking on doors in the rural district, talking to voters. Many give him a positive reaction to the fact that he’s running, but also tell him his party affiliation is a deal breaker.

“A lot of them are happy and excited that a younger person is running, the only sticking point that I really get directly is the fact that I’m a Democrat, due to the volatile politics today on a national level,” Caltagirone said. “Instantly you get comparisons to, ‘You’re a Joe Biden Democrat.’” Caltagirone, who said he is “pro-choice,” also criticized Zimmerman’s opposition to abortion rights.

“What I fear is that he would support any legislation banning outright abortion without considerations of rape victims, life of the mother, incest and also possibly passing legislation criminalizing any doctor making said call,” Caltagirone said. The Democrat said some of his views are informed by his experience in foster care as a kid.

“I think there’s nearly some 450,000 children in foster care system (nationally), but you have people up in arms to fight abortion rights or ‘Save the children,’ this and that, from the Republican end,” Caltagirone said. “But yet the minute the child is born or thrown into a system, there’s no help to give, it’s ‘Sucks to be you, get a job,’” he added.

Value of incumbency

The most recent campaign finance reports for the candidates, which covers activity only up to June 6, show Zimmerman with a significant advantage over his challenger. Zimmer-man had more than $37,000 available, compared with Caltagirone’s $1,350 cash on hand.

Much of Zimmerman’s fundraising this year came from political action committees representing professions and industries, such as a $500 contribution from the Pennsylvania Optometrics PAC and $250 contributions from the Highmark and Capital Blue PACs.

Caltagirone, meanwhile, showed only a handful of donations from individual donors, and he reported a $1,200 in-kind donation from himself, which was listed as yard signs on his filing.