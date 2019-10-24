After two and a half months spent living out of suitcases in local hotels, Dennis Weaver and Dolores Bruno have a place to call their own again.

Since Friday, they’ve been settling into their new apartment on North Shippen Street.

The two were among about 20 people who were abruptly forced out of seven row homes on North Plum Street on Aug. 9 after city officials found severe structural problems.

The nonprofit Community Action Partnership scrambled to find lodging for the displaced residents. Weaver and Bruno were among several placed temporarily at local hotels, paid for through an emergency fund.

The duo are the last to find new housing. He is 72, she is 86.

“We’re doing pretty good, all things considering,” Weaver told LNP. “We’re taking it one day at a time."

Weaver and Bruno have a six-month lease. CAP helped to furnish the apartment and assisted with the security deposit and rent.

And, thanks to the kindness of the owners of a neighboring business, they won’t lose contact with Mia, their treasured small dog.

Weaver and Bruno had given up Mia to the Humane League to comply with their apartment’s no-pets policy.

But this week, after Weaver poured his heart out, Leigh Menkes and Kimberly Griffith adopted Mia on their behalf.

The husband and wife own Four54 Grill, less than a block away from where Weaver and Bruno lived. They already had two dogs, and were happy to welcome a third, Menkes said.

Mia can stay with them as long as necessary, he said. If Weaver is able to take her back at some point, they’ll happily return her, and she can be visited in the meantime.

“This is what neighbors do for each other,” Menkes said.

Mia’s “in good hands,” Weaver said.

Up in the air

Meanwhile, the future of Weaver’s and Bruno’s row home and its six neighbors remains uncertain.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

All seven, stretching from 523 to 535 N. Plum St. remain condemned, off-limits until their structural problems are fixed.

An engineering analysis commissioned by the city identified soil subsidence — likely from a bedrock fracture — resulting in two “underground anomalies” and the houses’ structural deterioration.

In the short term, four of the properties — two on either end — could be fixed up and reoccupied, the report said. But underground conditions would have to be monitored constantly, because new structural problems could arise.

The three in the middle should not be reoccupied until the anomalies are fixed, the report said.

The next steps are up to the property owners, the city said. Owners said they’re talking with their insurance companies and trying to figure out what to do next.

“Everything’s up in the air,” said Charlotte Eshelman, who with her husband owns 535 N. Plum St., a rental property.

Local firm Rettew Associates has offered to provide free monitoring if any owners decide to move ahead with repairs.

The city said the engineering analysis cost it more than $40,000. CAP’s rehousing efforts — supported by private donations — cost more than $15,000.

“This is an incredibly complex situation, the likes of which have not been seen in the city to date,” Mayor Danene Sorace said.