The mother of an Eastern Lancaster County School District middle school student who claims her daughter’s appearance was mocked in a flyer created by a teacher says the district is withholding the results of its investigation into the matter.

She said the district, which told LNP | LancasterOnline this week that its investigation is done, also won’t tell her what, if any, punishment the teacher who allegedly created the flyer will face.

The student’s mother, who posted an image of the flyer on social media April 11 but has declined to reveal the name of the teacher, told LNP | LancasterOnline that administrators informed her in an email sent April 28 that the district completed the fact-finding portion of its investigation but that they could not share any further details due to the employee’s right to privacy.

She has not heard from the district since. In an email, administrators told her they would not be able to share the next step or outcome of the investigation, she said. The district also declined to share any details of the investigation’s results with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Superintendent Michael Snopkowski explained at a previous meeting that the district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff.

“There are times that a desire for more information to be shared publicly or privately simply cannot be done,” said Snopkowski at an April 18 board meeting. “That however should never be an indication that the district is ignoring a concern or covering up facts… We also know that those who may only know a portion of the facts may disagree with decisions that are being made.”

LNP | LancasterOnline has granted anonymity to the mother and student to shield them from further embarrassment. The flyer, which sparked the investigation, displayed “caution” in capital letters over a yellow background at its top. Directly below it was a photograph of the student, followed by the words “This face will make you. …” Underneath those words is the silhouette of a human bent forward, vomiting.

The student shared the flyer and the incident with her mother, whose social media post about it had been shared 1,200 times.

According to the mother, the fact-finding portion of the district’s investigation included an interview with her daughter, a witness she provided, an interview with the teacher in question and anyone else who stepped forward to provide details about the incident.

Since the investigation began, she said her daughter was removed from the class of the teacher who has been accused of making the flyer. She also requested a no contact order with the district. The order, which was obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline, is on district letterhead and specifies that no contact means that the student and teacher “are not permitted to speak to, call, write, e-mail, text, or have physical or third-party contact with each other.”

The copy of the order shared with LNP | LancasterOnline was unsigned, but the student’s mother said all parties had agreed to the order and she was awaiting a signed copy.

The student’s mother said the document was filed with Matthew J. Sanger, principal for grades seven through 12, and the order is enforced by the school’s resource officer.

Recently, her daughter was informed by fellow students that the teacher was not in school from May 2 to 6. The teacher is said to have returned to school May 9.

Currently, the mother said she is still undecided whether she will be pursuing a lawsuit as she believes doing so could have a negative impact on her child.

“My daughter has received a lot of negative attention from her peers,” the mother said. “The building principal and the superintendent want to have been attentive towards this situation – I am hopeful they will do the right thing.”