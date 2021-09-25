A Lancaster County school district is sounding the alarm on employee shortages fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic that, if not remedied soon, may force the entire district to periodically shut down in-person learning.

In a letter to families this week, Eastern Lancaster County Superintendent Bob Hollister said the district is struggling to fill positions for school bus drivers, paraprofessionals and teaching positions for those who must go into quarantine.

The letter comes as the rural, 3,000-student school district struggles to stem rising COVID-19 cases districtwide, prompting Hollister to plead with parents to be more vigilant when assessing their children’s symptoms before sending them to school.

“Too many families are sending sick children to school which has amplified the high caseload that we currently see throughout the District,” Hollister said in the letter sent Tuesday.

In a follow-up letter Friday, Hollister said the district has 81 active positive COVID-19 cases — 51 at the Garden Spot Secondary Campus, 21 at New Holland Elementary School, five at Blue Ball Elementary School and four at Brecknock Elementary School.

What may not be helping is the school board’s lax attitude toward masking. The school board voted to allow parents to exempt their children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s school mask order without a doctor’s approval. The school district also is just beginning to enforce strict isolation and quarantine protocols for those who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts.

School bus driver shortages have forced some drivers to make multiple runs, creating late arrivals for pickup in the morning or drop-off in the afternoon, Hollister said in Tuesday’s letter.

The district is short nearly a dozen paraprofessionals through its contractor, Substitute Teacher Service, Hollister said. Paraprofessionals provide instructional, behavioral and other support in special education classrooms. The faculty shortage will only get worse as cases climb and sickness spreads, Hollister said. That may result in periodically combining classes or shifting part of the district — or the entire district — to remote learning, he said.

“We are doing our best to manage our human resource shortage as best we can with an eye on serving our learners first, but the shortage is serious and there is no end in sight,” he said. “We will do our best to communicate to you when a shortage affects you directly.”