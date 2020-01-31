An Eastern Lancaster County School District principal who resigned Monday has been charged with stealing medication used to treat ADHD from the nurse’s office at New Holland Elementary School.

Jeff Starr, 50, of New Holland, admitted to stealing seven Focalin pills and two Adderall pills from a locked medication cabinet in the nurse’s office, a criminal complaint filed Friday by New Holland police states.

Starr resigned abruptly as principal at New Holland Elementary on Monday, about a week after the school year’s halfway point. He worked for the district for nearly 10 years.

In a letter sent to LNP, Starr said he “committed a serious offense that demonstrates a clear lack of judgment” and apologized to the Elanco community.

“Although it does not change the outcome, nor undo the harm that I have done to the community that I love, I ask for your forgiveness,” Starr’s letter states.

Starr said in the letter he struggled “mightily” with drugs and alcohol early in his life “until I surrendered my life to Jesus Christ at a place called America’s Keswick Colony of Mercy more than 20 years ago.”

According to its website, Colony of Mercy is an addiction recovery program for men that offers a residential phase of at least 120 days and an eight-month follow-up phase in which the man is supported by his church.

Starr remained sober until “very recently,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I compromised my walk with the Lord and neglected my recovery,” Starr said. “For someone like me with an addiction, the consequences are grave.”

Police say Starr stole the pills on or around May 17, 2019, and Jan. 17.

Surveillance footage shows Starr waiting until all New Holland employees left for the day on Jan. 17, then using his administrative staff key to enter the nurse’s office twice. Staff noticed a discrepancy in the medicine count a few days later.

Nurses also provided documentation related to a second medication count discrepancy in May 2019.

Starr admitted to stealing pills on both occasions, police said.

Police charged Starr with two counts of both theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance.

In his letter, Starr said he’s scheduled to re-enter Colony of Mercy again for six months.

He also asked for a favor:

“Hug your kids and tell them that you love them. As you do so, use me as an object lesson about the … consequences of substance use and abuse,” he said. “Encourage them to be open about how they are feeling and about what life is presenting to them. Let them know that there is help if they need it.”