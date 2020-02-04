A former Eastern Lancaster County School District principal who resigned last week after he allegedly stole medication will receive an $11,973.50 payout for unused personal and vacation days, according to a resignation agreement provided to LNP | LancasterOnline by the school district.
Jeff Starr, 50, resigned as New Holland Elementary’s principal Jan. 27, four days before police charged him with theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance following reports of missing ADHD pills at the school’s nurse’s office.
He had accumulated eight and a half unused personal days and 18 unused vacation days for which he’ll be refunded his per-diem rate of $451.83.
Starr’s salary was $117,476. He worked at the district for almost 10 years.
Police say Starr admitted to stealing seven Focalin pills and two Adderall pills on or around May 17, 2019, and Jan. 17.
In a letter to LNP, Starr said he has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the past and recently stumbled in his recovery. Starr said he plans to check into a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey called America’s Keswick Colony of Mercy for six months.
