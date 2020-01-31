A principal who spent the last decade at Eastern Lancaster County School District resigned abruptly this week, district Superintendent Bob Hollister confirmed.
The Elanco school board approved New Holland Elementary School Principal Jeff Starr’s resignation Monday, about a week after the school year’s halfway mark.
Starr has nearly 10 years of combined leadership experience at New Holland and at Garden Spot Middle School. He started at the middle school in November 2010.
“I trust you appreciate that because this is a personnel matter, I am not at liberty to provide any further details concerning this situation currently,” Hollister said in a letter posted on Elanco’s website and sent to parents on Monday.
Rob Arrick, formerly assistant principal at both New Holland and Blue Ball elementary schools, will become interim principal at New Holland, Hollister’s letter states.
“I am extremely confident that Mr. Arrick’s knowledge of the school and its students, coupled with his perspective and strong educational leadership skills, will ensure that the remainder of the school year will move forward in a positive direction,” Hollister said.
In an email, Hollister said the resignation was “abrupt” and “unfortunate” but declined to comment further beyond his letter.
Starr could not be reached Thursday. His most recent salary was $117,476.
Starr Letter by Alex Geli on Scribd