Eastern Lancaster County School District is investigating a teacher at Garden Spot Middle School after a claim that the teacher created a flyer mocking a student’s physical appearance and gave it to the student.

The flyer has at its top the word “caution” in capital letters with a yellow background. Directly below is a photograph of the student, followed by the words “This face will make you ….” Underneath those words is the silhouette of a human form bent forward, vomiting.

The student shared the flyer and the incident with her mother, who posted it on social media in a post the mother said she did not intend to make public. LNP | LancasterOnline has granted anonymity to the mother and student to shield them from further embarrassment.

At a school board meeting Monday, Elanco Superintendent Michael Snopkowski said the district was investigating an incident; he later confirmed that the investigation is related to the flyer.

The student’s mother told LNP | LancasterOnline that she is consulting with an attorney about the incident, but she is not sure she will pursue a lawsuit because she believes doing so could have a negative impact on her child. Since the social media post went live April 11, it has been shared 1,200 times, and other students have bullied or threatened her daughter in response, she said.

The mother said she has not deleted the post or made it private for several reasons, including the post already being out, the post initiating action by the district and the post raising community awareness to the issue of mistreatment by teachers.

“I feel the school would not have investigated in the way they are without this incident being publicly known,” she said. However, she has changed the post’s setting so that viewers cannot add comments.

She said she is proud of her daughter for speaking up about the bullying and that she hopes other students wouldn’t be deterred from reporting bullying by teachers at the school.

“A teacher at Garden Spot Middle School thought it was appropriate to make, print and give this picture to my daughter,” she said in the post, going on to explain that the child had reported the incident to school administrators. “I am heartbroken for my daughter,” the mother wrote as part of her post.

The mother and the district administration have not revealed the name of the teacher accused in the incident.

District response

Snopkowski confirmed in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday that an investigation is ongoing.

“Last week, the district was made aware of concerns by a parent, as well as by other concerned community members, due to what was shared via social media regarding the alleged interactions of a teacher and learner,” Snopkowski wrote. “It is the expectation of the Elanco School Board and administration that every learner and adult in our schools feels safe and secure and is not bullied or harassed.”

Approximately 70 community members attended the Elanco School Board meeting Monday, many in response to the incident.

Before anyone in attendance could speak as part of public comment, however, Snopkowski addressed community concerns regarding how the district handles personnel investigations.

“It is important to remind everyone that due to the district's obligation to respect confidentiality law, as well as privacy rights of both our learners and our staff, unfortunately, the district is typically very limited in the information that can be shared in the public forum,” Snopkowski said at the meeting.

He assured community members that when concerns or complaints are shared with the district, they are investigated and, if outside agencies need to be notified, the district will do so. And if the district has to adjust its practices or work with staff members, Snopkowski said it will do so.

“However, there are times that a desire for more information to be shared publicly or privately simply cannot be done,” Snopkowski said at the meeting. “That however should never be an indication that the district is ignoring a concern or covering up facts… We also know that those who may only know a portion of the facts may disagree with decisions that are being made.”

And, an investigation takes time, board president Jonathan Dahl said during Monday’s meeting.

“We hear you, we are listening – what we’ve seen on Facebook or wherever is concerning,” Dahl said. “But, it’s not something that can be fixed immediately.”

That night, the board did hear public comment from seven parents – some raising concerns about bullying.

Elanco parent Sam Trago encouraged parents and students to speak out against bullying.

“We can’t go firing everyone from what I’m told, but we can tell them what our expectations are of them,” she said of teachers. “We, the parents and taxpayers of Elanco, do have the power to change things.”