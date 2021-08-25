Two Lancaster County school districts and their school bus contractors have policies that appear to contradict a federal order requiring mask-wearing on school buses, and it's unclear if any federal, state or local authority plans to do anything about it.

Eastern Lancaster County School District’s stated policy is that students can ride school buses unmasked if they choose, a stance that appears at odds with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that makes masking mandatory on school buses.

Ephrata Area School District’s policy recognizes the federal order, but it says the district won't take any action if students fail to comply. However, the CDC order that makes masking mandatory on school buses also requires the bus operators to enforce masking.

Both districts begin school on Monday.

Eastern Lancaster School District’s website states: “At this time, Elanco is not mandating mask wearing on the school bus. Masks are optional but recommended.” The school board approved that policy Aug. 16, according to its vice president, Gary Buck.

Buck participated in a subcommittee to determine the district’s public health measures for the new school year.

The district’s solicitor advised board members that the CDC order is unenforceable, Buck said.

Ephrata district officials sent a letter to families on Aug. 3 saying a CDC order requiring mask-wearing on public transportation applies to school buses and that the district would be handling the matter.

But, the letter said, the district “will not deny school transportation services or impose disciplinary measures upon students for non-compliance with the CDC mask order."

Both districts’ school bus companies said they are following the lead of each district.

“If they are not requiring the kids to wear a mask, then we will not require a driver to wear a mask,” said Dave Schlotter, safety and operations manager at Lebanon-based Brightbill Transportation, the school bus operator hired by Elanco. “It is up to the driver on whether they're vaccinated, and whether to wear a mask or not.”

Craig Groff, owner of Lititz-based Groff Inc., the school bus contractor for Ephrata Area School District, said his company has the same policy. Both Schlotter and Groff said they don't know if their employees are vaccinated for COVID-19.

Of the other 13 Lancaster County public school districts that have made mask-wearing optional in school for at least some students, 10 have published policies mandating masks on buses.

The three remaining school districts – Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central and Solanco – either didn't appear to have any information on the issue posted to their website, or didn't address masks on school buses specifically in their health and safety plans for the new school. Each district has submitted such a plan to the state Department of Education.

Superintendents at those districts did not respond to an email requesting comment.

‘Best efforts’

The federal government does not have much enforcement power in matters of public health – the CDC acts mostly to make guidance that local and state authorities can ultimately choose to follow. But that’s not the case when it comes to public transportation.

That’s why mask mandates are still in effect at airports, and on trains, taxis and buses around the country.

In June, the CDC released guidance further clarifying that the order applies to school buses, whether it’s for public or private schools.

The order’s language on the rule itself says “Persons must wear masks over the mouth and nose when traveling” on nonpersonal, noncommercial transportation. Transportation operators “must use best efforts to ensure that any person on the conveyance wears a mask when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel,” the order reads. That includes refusing service to people who don’t wear a mask, or kicking people off if they refuse to comply onboard.

It's less clear, though, what happens if an operator, like a school district or the bus company it hires, doesn’t follow the order.

Buck said Elanco solicitor Jeff Litts advised board members that the CDC order’s wording makes it unenforceable.

He said Litts told the board “that the CDC has ordered it, but from his understanding, it’s not enforceable because the government’s not backing it up.”

Litts, an attorney at Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord LLP in Lancaster, did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Ephrata school district said its solicitor provided legal guidance on its policy, but didn’t respond to requests for more information.

For the Elanco school board, Buck said that he and other board members took into account a poll of residents it conducted, most of whom did not want a mask requirement. Board members also sought advice on their own from health care professionals about how much danger COVID-19 now posed to students, he said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has still not approved a coronavirus vaccine for children under 12.

School districts with no in-school mask mandate in Lancaster County still have other measures in place to fight COVID-19, like contract tracing protocols, extra cleaning practices and recommendations to wear masks at school.

Also, Buck said, Elanco district officials have the option to make changes to their protocols without board approval if circumstances change.

“We wrote it into the plan that there’s an ability to change on a dime,” Buck said.

Theory versus practice

It’s unclear if Elanco’s legal theory will ever be tested.

When asked about enforcement of the mandate, a CDC spokesperson did not point to any clear plan.

“CDC strongly encourages and anticipates widespread voluntary compliance as well as support from other federal agencies in enforcing this order,” Scott Pauley said in an email. “To the extent permitted by law, … CDC will be assisted with implementation by other federal partners,” including the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Requests made Monday afternoon to the departments of homeland security and transportation for comment went unanswered.

The CDC spokesperson also said the agency would accept state and local assistance, but a spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf’s office did not directly answer whether the state would be involved in enforcing the CDC order.

Ephrata Police Chief John Petrick said the mask order was a matter of school policy, and his department won’t get involved.

“That's something that's between the school district and the CDC,” Petrick said.

The chief at the New Holland Police Department did not respond to a request for comment. New Holland Police is one of the departments with a jurisdiction that includes Eastern Lancaster County School District.