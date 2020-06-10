When: Board meeting, June 8.

What happened: During a meeting held virtually, Jim Hocker, of Derck & Edson Architects, presented three options to install synthetic turf field at Garden Spot High School.

Background: Earlier this year, the board voted to develop several options for synthetic turf. Superintendent Bob Hollister said three fields — the football, field hockey and practice fields — would be considered under this proposal, but the football field, which also requires a complete overhaul of its track, is most in need of renovations.

First option: The district can replace its practice field with synthetic turf and install a fence, walkway, scoreboard and bleachers, at an estimated cost ranging from $2.95 million to $3.2 million.

Second option: The district can replace its football field with synthetic turf and maintain the stadium’s existing amenities, at an estimated cost ranging from $2.5 million to $2.8 million.

Third option: The district can replace its field hockey field with synthetic turf and install a fence, walkway, scoreboard and bleachers, at an estimated cost ranging from $3.2 million to $3.4 million.

Other renovations: The board also will consider plans to convert the high school’s current tennis courts into additional parking, at a cost of $255,000, and replace its rundown track and stadium fence, $600,000.

What’s next: Hocker will present two more designs, which include options to install synthetic turf in vacant areas near the football and field hockey fields, at the board’s June 15 meeting.

Budget update: To save costs because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the district has cut $692,075 in expenses from its $59.8 million general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year. This includes the removal of five teachers to fill vacant positions, $399,725; eight classroom assistants, $136,000; and four students enrolled at River Rock Academy, $156,350. The board expects to adopt a final budget June 15.