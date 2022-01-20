On-street parking rates in downtown Lancaster could soon increase to $2.50 an hour if City Council approves the plan, set for a discussion and vote next month.

The head of the Lancaster Parking Authority continued a push for raising on-street parking rates Wednesday, delivering a presentation to downtown business owners at a Lancaster City Alliance gathering.

Executive Director Larry Cohen’s pitch to local businesses was largely the same as the one he gave to City Council members earlier this month: bumping up the cost to park in the Central Business District by $1 an hour to $2.50 an hour would alleviate a lack of available street spaces for customers who are looking to get in and out of a particular store.

A $2.50-an-hour rate would incentivize motorists to instead use public parking garages, where rates for the first couple hours are $2 an hour.

City Clerk Bernie Harris told LNP | LancasterOnline the ordinance would come up for a full discussion at a Feb. 8 City Council meeting. A vote on the ordinance would likely come two weeks later at a Feb. 22 meeting, he said.

At peak business times, Cohen said, on-street spaces downtown are nearly 100% occupied. That lowers the turnover of cars coming and going, making it harder for customers to handle a quick errand, for instance, according to Cohen.

“Basically, the rates within the city are upside down,” Cohen told City Council earlier this month. “With the rates upside down, that really does not promote the turnover businesses need.”

Teddy Boucard, co-owner of Read Rose Books at 23 N. Prince St., said his initial reaction to Cohen’s proposal was negative, but hearing that Harrisburg’s on-street parking and garage rates are higher than Lancaster’s helped it make more sense.

“I would think that the garage parking would be more of a premium because you can escape the weather – rain, sleet, whatever it might be,” Boucard said.

Harrisburg on-street parking in its central business district is $4 an hour. York’s is $1.50 an hour.

The parking business

The Lancaster Parking Authority is an independent agency with a five-member board appointed by the city’s mayor. It manages 1,200 parking meters, Cohen told City Council earlier this month, and about 800 of them are in the Central Business District. It also manages the city’s 10 public garages and surface lots.

The agency is solely responsible for providing parking downtown – city zoning rules dictate that developers are not responsible for providing adequate parking for their buildings – typically referred to as parking minimums – unlike other parts of the city and county.

Cohen said he expects the change would generate an additional $600,000 a year in revenue for the parking authority. The agency would invest that money directly into improvements like more electric charging stations in the city and more improvements to the authority’s mobile app and other technology for parkers, he said.

The parking authority’s operating revenues were $9.2 million in 2019, according to audited financials, but that declined to $6.7 million in 2020.

Cohen said the parking authority’s staffing has fallen by 40% since the pandemic hit.

According to a 2019 report from the authority, a study of parking occupancy at its garages on a typical Tuesday peaked at 63% during workday hours, or 2,824 spaces out of 4,491. The study included the authority’s East Mifflin Street surface lot south of the East King Street Garage.

In a survey of 303 residents, 54% of respondents said downtown parking was average or worse. It also found that 60% prefer to park on the street, and 25% prefer parking garages.

‘No objections’

Business owners asked a couple questions regarding Cohen’s proposal at the Wednesday meeting, but no one posed any strong feelings either way, said Marshall Snively, executive director at the Lancaster City Alliance.

The Alliance also has no objections to Cohen’s proposal, Snively said, but hasn’t formally backed the plan.

Business owners did want to make sure the word got out about the parking authority’s potential new rates, so people were not caught by surprise, Snively said.

It’s unclear how aware people are of the existing current parking rates.

“I couldn't tell you the rates of the garages, and I couldn't tell you what is on the street,” said Jesse Speicher, owner of the antiques warehouse Space at 24 W. Walnut St. and a city resident since 1993. “So, I don’t know, and I don't think a lot of people know.”

Speicher said he has not heard many customers complain about parking availability, but he understands the argument of pushing more people driving into downtown and parking for several hours to use the garages.

But, Speicher said, he’d like to see some research to show that people would indeed be more likely to use the garages under the rate raise.

“I don’t think that’s what people are thinking necessarily,” the owner of Space said. “I don’t think raising the street parking price will shuffle people to the garage.”

The city has not raised parking rates since 2006, Cohen told City Council earlier this month. The last increase before that was 1993, he said.

“Historically, this is something we’re going to do (infrequently) and it’s going to be around for a long time,” Cohen said.