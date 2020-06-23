A growing group of residents is urging School District of Lancaster to change the name of Edward Hand Middle School because of its namesake's participation in slavery.

The call for action comes as schools and businesses nationwide face intense pressure to reevaluate their racially offensive names following the death of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

Hand, a Revolutionary War general, owned slaves at Rock Ford, his home-turned-museum in Lancaster. A Black man who was enslaved escaped from the 33-acre property shortly before Hand's death in 1802.

More than 80 individuals have signed the online petition, written by 2007 Hand graduate Kearasten Jordan.

Jordan — who is co-director of Safehouse Lancaster, which provides resources to activists of color working to eliminate racism — said she wrote the petition after she learned about Hand's history.

"There's precedent for it, so why not now?" Jordan said. "Why should we send Black and brown kids to schools like this ever again if we know we shouldn't be doing this? Why another year? There is no reason."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster school board President Edith Gallagher said in an email that the board plans to talk about building names at its virtual meeting tonight, which will be streamed live at 7 p.m.

According to board policy, the school board is responsible for naming buildings. The superintendent, Damaris Rau, can establish a "temporary, generic" name until the school board decides on a new name for a building.

Rau can also establish a committee with school board members, employees and community representatives to pick a name.

"The School Board will give strong consideration to names of women and minorities," the policy states.