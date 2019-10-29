Lawmakers “very seldom get it perfect” the first time around, said Rep. Jesse Topper, a Bedford County Republican.

That’s why Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, and Topper each introduced legislation to break ground and make Pennsylvania the first state to include poverty as a factor in teacher evaluations.

The state House Education Committee held a hearing about Senate Bill 751, which would overhaul individual teacher evaluations by lessening the emphasis on standardized testing and increasing the weight of classroom observations.

Teacher evaluations last changed in 2012, with help from Aument. But there was a problem: Good teachers in low-performing schools received lower scores, and teachers at higher performing schools received artificially inflated scores, just because their schools performed better on standardized testing, Aument said Monday.

Under the 2012 law, teachers were evaluated 50% based on administrator observations, 15% on building data like graduation rate and AP course participation, 15% on student performance on assessments and 20% on district-designed measures. It didn’t include a measure to include the impact of poverty on student success.

“I was wrong then, and I’ve seen (the law) serves as a barrier for high quality educators,” Aument said.

Both Aument and Topper testified before the House Education Committee, asking the panel of lawmakers to pass their legislation out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote.

Two Lancaster lawmakers — Reps. Mark Gillen, R-Brecknock Township, and Dave Hickernell, R-West Donegal — are on the House Education Committee. The two will vote, along with their peers, if the chair of the committee decides to call the bill. Aument’s bill already passed the Senate.

The legislation has garnered support from the state Department of Education, the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association — representatives from which also testified Monday.

None of those who testified in person said they outright opposed the legislation, but testimony submitted by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said the legislation “does not get to the crux of our concerns with how educators are evaluated.”

The bill also received criticism from several education advocates for not requiring charter school teachers to undergo the same evaluation process as traditional public school teachers.

Rachel Curry, an algebra teacher at Red Lion Area School District in York County, said she’s been an educator for more than 20 years — “before (testing) was the end-all-be-all of student achievement,” she testified Monday.

Since some school districts have created limits on the number of teachers who can get high ratings, Curry said, she’s seen competition erode the collaboration among teachers.

The bill offers other improvements, including a teacher evaluation of temporary employees, who are often new teachers, said Kathy Swope the school board president of the Lewisburg Area School District in Union County and PSBA member.