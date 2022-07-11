Hempfield School Board’s proposed addition to its athletics policy has drawn scrutiny from the Education Law Center, which claims the policy discriminates against transgender students.

The board is scheduled to vote on the policy during Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting at the school district’s public board room at 200 Church St. in East Hempfield Township. If the policy is approved, it would go into effect immediately.

“It’s a very disturbing precedent,” Kristina Moon, senior attorney for the Education Law Center said Friday. Moon signed an open letter addressed to the board from the center and posted to the center’s website June 28. “This is part of a broader concern we have as well as efforts on a state legislative level to really exclude trans students from equitable participation in their public schools, which is absolutely against the law.”

The Education Law Center is a nonprofit legal advocacy group that aims to “ensure access to a quality public education for all children in Pennsylvania” by keeping state and local policies “fair” while holding officials and policymakers accountable for complying with the law, according to its website.

Hempfield’s proposed policy acknowledges that sex is a “protected class” under Title IX, and states that “Title IX preserved sex-based distinctions for interscholastic athletics, since it was widely recognized that such distinctions were essential for providing competitive opportunities for girls.” Hempfield wrote its policy using the advice of the Independence Law Center, a Harrisburg-based law firm with a history of opposing LGBT rights in favor of religious liberty.

In its open letter to the board, the Education Law Center calls Policy 123.1 a direct violation of Title IX, which protects students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

The Hempfield School Board disputes that claim.

“The (Education Law Center) letter spreads disinformation, the worst of which is lying to transgender students by saying that the policy prohibits ‘transgender students’ participation in school sports,” said board President Grant Keener in a statement released Monday that he attributed to the entire Hempfield School Board. “The opposite is true. At Hempfield, every student can participate in sports based on sex.”

Debate on the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports at Hempfield began when a high school sophomore competed on the girls track team in spring 2021 after coming out as transgender and having run on the boys cross country team in fall 2020.

The student still attends Hempfield High School but has not attempted to participate in athletics since spring 2021, according to the student’s mother. She did not wish to comment further or have her name or her student’s name published in LNP | LancasterOnline.

National discussion

Transgender athletes’ inclusion in sports has become a state- and nationwide discussion.

The U.S. Department of Education recently released proposed changes to Title IX regulations, which include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity as a form of sex-based discrimination. Additional regulations addressing Title IX’s application to athletics are upcoming as well, according to a statement by the department.

Gov. Tom Wolf also recently rejected House Bill 972 on the basis that it’s “transphobic legislation.” House Bill 972 is an act designating that public institutions of higher education and public school entities be male, female or coed.

The Education Law Center notes that the U.S. Supreme Court and many federal courts, including those in Pennsylvania, have recognized that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is discrimination on the basis of sex.

“We urge the board and district to reject the proposed policy because it illegally discriminates against transgender students,” reads the Education Law Center statement. “We urge the Board to instead undertake its duty to affirmatively protect the rights of LGBTQ students.”

While Moon will not comment on the law center’s potential legal strategy, she said – without referring to a specific case – a lawyer from the center could represent an individual student or parent to file a lawsuit under Title IX. Without a complaint from a student, lawyers can sometimes file a preliminary injunction to prevent a discriminatory action from happening, Moon said.

“We think (the policy) is already having a negative impact on LGBTQ students in the district, because it suggests that they should be treated differently,” Moon said. “It’s already suggesting that trans girls are not real girls, for example, and don't deserve the same opportunity to participate in K 12 sports. That, we all think, is a really valuable, positive opportunity for students.”

Opposition to policy

Other Lancaster County districts are taking note of Hempfield’s policy. At a recent Conestoga Valley School District board meeting, board members agreed to discuss revising the district’s current athletic policy, noting that Hempfield had moved forward with its policy.

Hempfield School Board member Jim Maurer and several community members have called the proposed policy a potential violation of Title IX. Schools that violate the policy risk losing federal funding such as free and reduced lunches for students. Keener, however, said the board is “not concerned” that there will be a loss of federal funding.

Maurer and Mike Donato were the only two board members to vote against the policy after its first reading.

A majority of the board stands by its decision, though.

“Based on extensive discussions with counsel, we’re confident in the legality of the policy, as it is consistent with the longstanding purpose behind Title IX’s sex-separation in sports — fostering competitive opportunities on the basis of sex,” said Keener in a statement that he attributed to the entire board Monday. “And while some want gender identity-based separation instead, that’s not what the law is or has been for the past 50 years.”

Still, the policy faces opposition from several community members and advocacy groups.

A Facebook group titled “Supporting Hempfield Students,” plans to gather at tonight’s meeting to show support for all Hempfield students, including those who are transgender. Representatives from the ACLU of Pennsylvania, Rivertown Pride Center, Pennsylvania Coalition for Trans Youth and Lititz Chooses Love also plan to attend.