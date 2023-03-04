On Thursday, Lancaster wrapped up a two-week stretch of five home rule meetings in each city quadrant. The meetings were meant to educate the community and highlight study commission candidates.

Mayor Danene Sorace announced the meetings after City Council approved a ballot question that will allow voters to decide whether to assemble a nine-member home rule commission to study the city’s current form of government. If approved, a commission could decide whether home rule would benefit the city and, if so, draft a charter that voters would later need to approve to grant Lancaster more self-governance.

The meetings followed a similar format: a 20-minute presentation from Sorace, questions from the audience and introductions from study commission candidates. Afterward, candidates passed around petitions to sign to appear on the primary ballot.

Here are four takeaways from those meetings.

Lancaster needs more home rule education

A majority of meeting attendees were study commission candidates, who noted they are not experts on home rule, but they are at least versed enough in home rule to know they want to run. Some had done their homework well enough to fill in Sorace’s knowledge gaps.

At the second meeting at Bethel AME Church on East Strawberry Street, the Rev. Ed Bailey said commission candidates should bring a few guests with them for each meeting they attend to spread the word. A week later, there were just four people present who were new to the meetings.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development emphasizes the importance of education throughout the entire home rule process, which could take up to two years if it clears each hurdle along the way.

Sorace said she plans to attend hyperlocal neighborhood meetings leading up to the May 16 primary. The first five meetings, she noted, were primarily to give commission candidates a chance to engage with the public.

A lot of people are passionate about local government

Sorace said she worried there wouldn’t be enough interest to fill a nine-member commission, but her worries appear to be unfounded. More than 20 people have stepped up and passed out petitions to serve.

Some candidates have expressed an interest in simply learning more about local government and what home rule is, something Sorace has emphasized as the main priority of the commission. Others have said they are passionate about using a home rule charter to better the city and create meaningful change.

There’s a healthy mix of backgrounds and ideas, too, among the potential candidates. About half have had previous experience in government, and others are simply city residents. While the commission is nonpartisan and only candidate names will appear on the primary ballot, the people gathering signatures are a mix of Democratic, Republican and third-party voters.

Andrew Marshall, city resident, independent.

Tony Dastra, former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant, third-party.

Darlene Byrd, city resident, Democrat.

Lisa Colon, county controller, Republican.

Ted Darcus, former City Council member, Republican.

Dena Maounis, former City Council candidate, Republican.

Carl Feldman, city resident, Democrat.

Elizabeth Elias, former City Council candidate, Republican.

Amy Ruffo, former Lancaster County commissioner candidate, Democrat.

Barry Russell, city resident, Democrat.

Barbara Wilson, executive director of the Lancaster City Housing Authority and former City Council member, Democrat.

Jose Lopez, president of the Spanish American Civic Association, no affiliation.

Marshall Miller, Lancaster City Democratic Committee Chair, Democrat.

Peter Barber, city resident, Democrat.

Ezra Rothman, city resident, no affiliation.

John McGrann, city resident, Democrat.

Wes Farmer, city resident, no affiliation.

Brian Adams, city resident, Democrat.

Maxine Cook, city resident, Democrat.

Michael Rowen, city resident, Democrat.

Jacob Glensor, city resident, Republican.

Residents are concerned about tax increases

Sorace’s intention for prompting the home rule process is to create alternative taxing authority for the city. Right now, Lancaster relies solely on property tax increases to raise revenue because other taxes, such as the earned income tax, are at state-mandated caps.

Residents have seemed hopeful a home rule charter could be the answer to tax relief as homeowners and renters alike struggle with increasing costs. After an unexpected 8% property tax hike this year, many people also expressed fear the city would continue to raise taxes across the board under home rule.

Sorace has said relying more on earned income tax would be a more equitable way to generate revenue because the tax is scaled to wages. But some residents have noted the new Mosaic apartment complex slated for the northwest corner of South Queen and Vine streets will bring a lot of wealthy senior residents, who would not contribute to earned income taxes.

Nothing is certain until a home rule study happens — if it happens, Sorace said. She did note that some third-class cities under a home rule charter have implemented “guardrails” to prevent the city from raising taxes past a certain point. She said it’s up to public participation in a study to make that happen.

There is interest in shifting city government

While taxing authority is Sorace’s primary interest in home rule, it’s ultimately up to the study commission and voters to decide what changes, if any, the city needs. The commission would function independently of Sorace and City Council.

Residents have voiced some interest in changing how city government functions. There are a few routes the commission could decide to go, but right now there is some interest among potential study commission candidates in structuring City Council to be more geographically representative of the city. Officials are currently elected to serve at large.

According to DCED, major changes to third-class city government structure are not likely, but quadrant representation could happen if a commission decides it’s a good idea. Reading is a third-class city under a home rule charter that adopted a district-based council.