Today is April 1, the day Edna Amaro was supposed to be evicted from her Lancaster city apartment. Instead, in two weeks, she will be moving into a new place.

Amaro, 78, was threatened with eviction in late October after her previous landlord sold her building, in which she had rented an apartment for nearly a half century. It was a shock to Amaro, who was given no warning and then had to scramble to find a new place with just a month to look.

With the help of MidPenn Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm that provides civil legal services to low-income residents, Amaro was given more time. But by January, when LNP | LancasterOnline first met Amaro, she was scared and desperate. The clock was ticking, and April was coming on fast.

LNP’s Watchdog stood alongside Amaro as she tried to find new housing that fit her tight budget, writing about the challenge of navigating the affordable housing market, putting in calls, sending emails and waiting days to hear from anyone. The story amplified the lived experiences of people like Amaro and highlighted the difficulties they face.

The Lancaster community responded to Amaro’s story and came together to support her, raising donations and public awareness about the scarcity of affordable housing in Lancaster.

Now, Amaro is still a little scared, but for a different reason. After 45 years in her North Water Street home, she’s uncertain about making a new start. But Amaro believes the move is God’s way of telling her it’s time for a new chapter with her 7-year-old cat, Mr. Tiger.

“It’s hard to think about leaving. … There’s a lot of memories here,” Amaro said. “My heart’s always going to be on Water Street.”

Amaro’s new home is on North Lime Street, just a 10-minute walk from her old place. It has a spacious first floor, which is good for Amaro, who doesn’t want to spend all day walking up and down stairs. One downside to the new place, Amaro said, is electric heating. She prefers gas.

While she’s sad about moving away from the home that holds the memory of her late husband, Sebastian, Amaro does feel optimistic. “I’m happy,” she repeated over and over Friday, standing outside her new home. But there will be tears when she moves April 15, she said.

A new home

Josh Gibbel, who bought the building Edna is preparing to leave, spent the last two months searching for a place for Amaro, along with her friends, her insurance company and James Orgass, a MidPenn attorney representing Amaro in her journey.

“It takes a village, and that’s certainly been true in Edna’s case,” Orgass said.

Gibbel insisted on letting Amaro stay in her Water Street home for as long as she needed despite the original April 1 eviction date, and has allowed her to stay there rent-free since January. But Amaro said she wanted to find a place as soon as possible. She didn’t want to hold up Gibbel’s renovations.

The landlord bought the property in October for $241,150 under City Mark LLC, according to Lancaster County property records. He plans to bring the building up to code, after noticing unsafe heating and electrical issues during his initial walkthrough.

The search to find Amaro a new home has been eye-opening, Gibbel said. It’s not usually a part of his duties as a landlord to help tenants find a new place, but he recognized how much of a “unique, human” experience it’s been.

Gibbel and Orgass spent several weeks taking Amaro to check out open apartments throughout the city. At least one place rejected her for not meeting minimum income requirements. The others, Amaro said, were too small for all of her things.

The search and the many deadends filled Amaro with fear and frustration, but she knew she had the support of the Lancaster community behind her, which kept her going.

What lies ahead

The North Lime Street apartment Amaro is moving into is also owned by Gibbel, and it’s not the end of the road for Amaro. She sees it as a temporary solution to her housing problem because the cost is not sustainable in the long term. Her new rent, offered by Gibbel at a discount, is $900. That’s still nearly twice her previous rent of $465.

Amaro receives only $1,150 a month from Social Security. But she’s not too worried about that right now. Amaro feels financially stable for the time being.

After The Watchdog story came out in January, Lancaster resident Heather Teysko pulled together a GoFundMe to benefit Amaro. While Teysko recognized the funds would not be a permanent solution, she thought some extra money might help. As of Friday, the fundraiser had gathered more than $20,000 from nearly 300 donors.

Teysko is in the process of delivering that money directly to Amaro just ahead of her move. Orgass has assured Amaro she will be able to maintain her current lifestyle for several years with the money transfer.

Amaro says she wants to be able to quickly pivot to a new home when her donations run dry and she has to fall back on her Social Security paycheck. Since October, she has added her name to multiple affordable housing waiting lists. She’s still waiting to hear the status of her applications.

The first thing Amaro has planned for the donated funds is putting down $5,400 for the first six months of rent in addition to the security deposit. She also plans to put some money aside to pick up a few things for her new place, like new rugs, to make it feel more like home.

Giving back to Lancaster

Since Amaro shared her story, she has had some more luck come her way. She calls instant lottery tickets her one bad habit, which she indulges in about once a month. In February, she said she nearly fell to her knees when one ticket revealed a $10,000 prize. A few weeks later, she won another $2,500 on a few more scratch-off tickets.

Most of it has gone straight to her bank account to save for the future, though she does plan to put money aside to purchase a tombstone for her husband, who died in 2013 and is buried in Saint Anthony’s Cemetery. She also plans to buy a tombstone for herself and another for a friend who, before she died, gave her Mr. Tiger.

Amaro also donated some money to her church and plans to put more aside to donate to other people in need. A few months ago, Amaro said she was “desperate” but said she now realizes there’s good in humanity and wants to give back to people who need it.

Orgass said the community response to Amaro’s situation is unlike anything he’s ever seen before. He’s not sure what the solution to affordable housing is, he said, but it’s something that needs to stay on top of people’s minds.

“There’s a lot of Ednas,” Orgass said. “The problem is a lack of affordable housing, which is not new. It’s not unique to Lancaster.”

Amaro said her only goal in sharing her story was to shine a spotlight on the affordable housing crunch in Lancaster. She hopes her experiences can create change for other people, and said she’s thankful for everyone who showed her support through it all.

“I’d do it all over again if I had to,” Amaro said. “I’m gonna enjoy whatever time I have left on Earth.”