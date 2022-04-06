Eh Htee Soe, a fourth-grader at Lafayette Elementary, dug her hands deep into the soil of a once-dormant garden at her school.

With dirt-covered fingers, she and her classmates sprinkled lettuce seeds into the garden this week.

Lafayette Elementary School recently partnered with the Edible Classroom to engage some of its refugee students in sustainable gardening. Though it’s Lafayette’s first year participating in the organization’s outdoor gardening program, several School District of Lancaster schools, including Hamilton Elementary, have already joined in the initiative to teach students how to prepare and plant a garden.

Penn Manor, Columbia Borough and Manheim Township school districts as well as Kraybill Mennonite School in East Donegal Township have also offered classes through Edible Classroom, said the organization’s co-founder, Beth Horst. The Edible Classroom is an organization dedicated to revitalizing unused space in a way that provides hands-on education to engage children of all ages.

Lafayette’s program focuses on teaching student refugees at the elementary level.

Lafayette Principal Marian Grill said the school invited student refugees to the program through its English Learning Development classes to give them an opportunity to showcase and learn about their different cultures through gardening.

The School District of Lancaster has hundreds of students who are refugees from countries like India and Ukraine. Nearly 5,000 refugees settled in Lancaster County between 2002 and 2019, with 301 making the move in 2019 alone, according to USA Today data.

In Lafayette’s gardening class, students come from African and Asian countries including Malaysia, Jordan and Thailand. Grill said the school would like to continue the project into the summer so the crops have a chance to fully grow for a harvest and meal.

“The hope and the vision is that we will be harvesting together,” Grill said. “The benefits are understanding their culture even better, and really bringing the families into the community.”

They’ll learn about their cultures by planting fruits and vegetables they tend to eat most often at home, Horst said.

Gardening can also help students develop mentally, emotionally and socially, according to studies published by the Collective School Garden Network.

So far, the students have planted peas and lettuce, some of which were also covered by Kreider Farms Dehydrated Manure Blend gardening soil.

Prior to their gardening session Monday, Dave Andrews, vice president of sales and marketing at Kreider Farms, spoke with the students about the importance of reusing rather than disposing of materials such as the cow and chicken manure used to make the Kreider Farms soil.

“We're committed to sustainable and regenerative farming as a company,” Andrews said. “The sooner the kids can learn about these things – that carries them through their adult life.”

Learning how to grow rather than purchase fresh produce is a much cheaper option that students can carry with them into adulthood, too, Horst said.

“Young children growing their own food and being able to self sustain, that's a skill that they will have for a lifetime,” Horst said. “They can learn how to when they're in a position where socioeconomic status or income might be difficult to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, to think back and say ‘I remember I can grow this myself’ and empower them to be able to do so.”

Students are learning to plant using a no till strategy called the “lasagna” technique, which is the process of layering organic materials like leaves, Horst said.

When students finished gardening for the day, Horst shared clementines and apples with them. They threw the peels into a compost bin to use for gardening later in the season.

Eventually, Horst said the hope is to have students harvest and cook a meal for their families using recipes from their respective cultures.

Soe and her friends, fourth-graders Paw Sei Moo and Mayly Sun, are looking forward to learning how to garden and grow in the coming season. Soe and Moo’s families are from Thailand while Sun’s family came to the U.S. from Malaysia.

Learning to garden “provides food for us,” Soe said. “When it has time to grow we can pick them out and cook them and eat them.”