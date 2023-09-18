For the second time in a week, eastern Lancaster County residents had escaped prisoners on the loose within miles of their homes after nine teenagers broke out of Abraxas Academy detention center Sunday night in Morgantown, Berks County.

State police reported nine teenagers escaped Abraxas, less than a mile and a half from the county line, around 8 p.m. Sunday after overpowering two employees. All were apprehended within 12 hours of escaping: Four turned themselves in, and five were caught after stealing a truck.

Abraxas Academy declined to comment Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said the escapees are 15 to 17 years old and were incarcerated for a variety of charges, including robbery. He said seven are from Dauphin County, one from Bucks and one from York.

Police are still determining charges for the teenagers. Beohm said they would at least be charged with escape and several would be charged with stealing the truck.

This is the second major breakout in a month, after an inmate crab walked out of Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. Police set up a search perimeter for Danelo Cavalcante, 34, in South Coventry Township, several miles east of the Lancaster County line. He was found in South Coventry Township by state and federal authorities Wednesday and is now in state prison serving a life sentence for killing an ex-girlfriend.

Boehm said it was unclear if the teenagers were inspired by Cavalcante’s jailbreak, but he said police and investigators are learning more about jailbreaks and finding escaped inmates through experiences like these.

“Anytime you do an investigation, you learn things,” Boehm said. “What we learned from Cavalcante … I don’t know that there was enough time to put those things in play.”