You’ll want to make sure the kids find all of the Easter eggs you hide this year.

Because of bird losses from avian influenza, the holiday staple costs a bit more than it did the last time the bunny came around.

A 12-pack of large white eggs is averaging $1.66, or 54% higher than a year ago, and that’s with Easter promotions pulling prices down, USDA said April 8.

This spring, shell egg prices have surged to levels last seen at the outset of the pandemic.

In that panic-buying time, it was high demand that was pumping up prices. This year, demand has been down for the entirety of Lent, but tight supply is raising prices.

The U.S. is in the midst of its worst outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 2015, and egg farms have borne most of the bird losses — 17 million.

Only nine laying operations have been infected as of Tuesday, including two in Maryland, but these farms can be large. Two of the infected complexes in Iowa housed 5 million birds apiece.

An entire infected farm must be depopulated to prevent the disease from spreading.

Largely as a result of avian flu, table egg production is down 6% from last year, according to USDA.

Still, the reduced supply of retail eggs has been adequate for Easter demand. High gas prices could discourage travel, leading to small family gatherings and a cutback in holiday baking, the agency said.

And of course, many egg hunts now use the kind of eggs that contain a mini Snickers instead of a yolk.

Table eggs are far from the only poultry product seeing a price increase.

The cost of breaking stock eggs, used in food processing, has tripled this spring. Buyers are moving aggressively to make sure they can meet contractual obligations despite the loss of laying hens, according to USDA.

A regular pack of chicken breast is $4.14 a pound, about a dollar more than it was last year.

And prices for retail turkey products are up by varying amounts, though frozen turkeys are cheaper than a year ago with help from Easter and Passover promotions.

Turkey farms have had the greatest number of avian influenza outbreaks — 84 of the 169 registered by Tuesday.

But turkey farms generally have far fewer birds than egg farms. About 3.6 million birds have been depopulated because of avian influenza.

Another 2 million broiler chickens have been killed, as well as smaller numbers of ducks, captive game birds and backyard fowl.

The rising poultry prices come as wider supply chain problems and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drive inflation to its highest level since 1981.

Consumer prices increased 8.5% for the year ending in March. Gas prices drove the increase last month, but the cost of food consumed at home has risen 10% over the past year, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

Avian influenza is not a human health threat, but poultry producers are being urged to protect their birds.

Lancaster Farming offers a printable one-page handout with biosecurity recommendations, avian influenza symptoms and numbers to call for reporting a suspected outbreak. Find it at bit.ly/protectyourflock.

Rebecca Schweitzer contributed research.