The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department will begin delivering police services to the Borough of East Petersburg beginning New Year's Day.

East Petersburg will join Clay Township, Penn Township and Warwick Township as partners within the Northern Lancaster County Regional police primary jurisdiction.

According to the police, the department serves around 42,000 residents and is the only accredited regional police department in the county.

The department operates four substations and a headquarters facility at 860 Durlach Road, Stevens.

