An East Petersburg man racked a shotgun and threatened a service technician who was called to repair his treadmill on Thursday morning, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Michael Inshetski, 53, of the 5700 block of Wild Lilac Drive, grabbed a shotgun from near a weight bench in his basement, racked the slide and threatened the repair man, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Inshetski said, "If you don't get this done fast enough," and then laughed "which concerned the victim," police wrote. Inshetski never finished his sentence, the technician told police.

Inshetski told officers that he did show the shotgun and racked it, police said.

The gun's trigger was pulled and the safety was off, police wrote in the affidavit. No further details about the incident were reported.

Inshetski was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault. He's free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 20, in front of district judge Brian Chudzik.