Editor's note: a previous version of this story misidentified Judge Jeffery Wright as a U.S. District Court Judge.

A Lancaster County judge sentenced an East Petersburg man on Wednesday for a drug delivery that resulted in a 2021 overdose.

After a three-day trial in October, a jury found Jeremy J. Morant, 31, guilty of selling fentanyl that caused the death of a 26-year-old Manheim woman. Judge Jeffery Wright sentenced Morant to 7 to 20 years in state prison.

On Feb. 20 at 11 a.m., officers responded to the Classic Inn on Lincoln Highway East for a reported cardiac arrest, according to a police news release. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office pronounced the woman dead at 12:23 p.m.

Later that day, police charged Morant with drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy, according to the release. The woman died as a result of acute fentanyl toxicity. Reports showed the woman’s fentanyl level was about three times the lethal limit.

Morant's attorneys argued that anyone could have provided the lethal fentanyl, according to the release. Prosecutors said the evidence pointed to Morant as being the supplier as Morant was living at the nearby Econo Lodge and evidence showed Morant arranged to sell to the woman there.

Morant was in Lancaster County Prison until sentencing.

At sentencing, Judge Wright said the defendant followed all orders and decided to begin the sentence at 7 years which was the lower end of the sentencing guidelines. The defendant apologized to the victim’s and his own family, stating that he dealt with addiction himself.