A truck hauling $150,000 worth of cattle was ordered to stop and turn around after a credit for their purchase was determined to be fraudulent, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

While an East Petersburg man who helped facilitate the sale has since sold half the stock back, he's suffered tens of thousands of dollars in losses caring for the remaining herd.

The man, a commodities broker in the 6500 block of Hollow Drive, told police he was contacted by a potential client who said they wanted to purchase $150,000 worth of beef cattle. The client provided the man with a bank letter of credit in that amount, police said in a news release.

The man then traveled across Pennsylvania looking for the specific breed of cattle the buyer wanted to purchase.

After purchasing the cattle, the broker scheduled a ground loader cattle truck to transport the herd to their destination in New York state, police said. The bank letter of credit was determined to be fraudulent as the cattle were en route to their destination.

The truck was ordered to stop and turn around to return the cattle. Police were alerted to the fraud just before 1 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

The man told investigators he has not heard from the purchaser and believes they may have been arrested in New York for fraud. It was not clear if the purchaser was actually arrested.

Attempts to reach Police Chief David Steffen were not immediately successful as of Tuesday afternoon.

About half of the cattle stock has since been sold back, but the man still has the remaining stock. To house and feed the remaining cattle, the man has taken an estimated $15,000 in losses to transport, house and feed that remaining stock, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact NLCRPD at 717-733-0965.