A Lancaster County jury convicted an East Petersburg man of giving a woman fentanyl that resulted in her fatal overdose in February 2020.

The jury found Jeremy J. Morant, 31, guilty of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy on Thursday, Oct. 13, following a three-day trial, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The jury deliberated for about 40 minutes before returning with a verdict.

Police charged Morant with selling a woman fentanyl that led to her fatal overdose on Feb. 2, 2020 in a room at the Classic Inn on Lincoln Highway East. Officers responded to the hotel at 11 a.m. for a reported cardiac arrest, and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office pronounced the woman dead at 12:23 p.m., according to the release.

The woman, who officials did not identify, died as a result of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the release.

Morant was living at the nearby Econo Lodge and arranged to sell the woman fentanyl there, according to the release. Morant's attorneys argued that anyone could have given the woman fentanyl − prosecutors, however, said all the evidence pointed to Morant as being the supplier.

Morant remains in Lancaster County Prison and is awaiting sentencing. Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and increased Morant's bail to $250,000.