A petition to make changes at an East Petersburg traffic intersection that was the site of a fatal crash in May is garnering thousands of signatures.

More than 2,400 people had signed a Change.Org petition Tuesday to extend the traffic light delay at Main Street (Route 72) and Graystone Road. The petition has a goal of reaching 2,500 signatures, less than 50 signatures away.

The intersection was the scene of a fiery crash May 22 that killed Brandie Kasper, 21, and her brother Lenny, 18, after their vehicle was struck by a car-hauling tractor trailer, causing the car to explode.

Speeds for southbound traffic on Route 72alsodrop too quickly from 45 mph to 25 mph, making it difficult for vehicles to slow or stop on time for a red light, the petitioners added.

The intersection has long been a source of frustration for locals and other motorists who have expressed their concerns on social media. The intersection has seen more than 60 crashes in the last 20 years, though the Kaspers were the only fatality during that period, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Leonard Kasper, the siblings’ father, said he believes there are multiple petitions circulating, with at least two on Change.Org.

Kasper said he could not comment on the petition, but added that “it is good to know people care.”

Police are still investigating the crash, he said.