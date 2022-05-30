East Petersburg borough manager Karen St. Clair remembers the feeling of seeing her father-in-law’s photograph printed on a banner, proudly flying above a street in Mountville.

He was Henry “Henny” St. Clair, an Army medic who served in the Korean War and died in 1993. St. Clair was moved that her father-in-law’s service was honored so publicly, and was inspired to help other families feel that same sense of pride.

“I thought that was so honorable,” St. Clair says. “I wanted to bring that to East Petersburg.”

St. Clair proposed the idea of honoring East Petersburg veterans with similar banners during a borough council meeting and was met with approval.

St. Clair got to work. She put out a call for applications for veterans, living or deceased, and received more than 60, from all branches of veterans spanning World War II to the Global War on Terrorism. She then contacted the Mountville borough manager, who connected her with Rileighs Outdoor Décor – an outdoor decoration company affiliated with the Hometown Heroes program.

The Hometown Heroes banner program, which according to their website, began in Harrisburg in 2006, helps community organizations figure out design elements, connect them with local partner printing companies and helps with other logistics of printing banners to honor veterans. East Petersburg joins other Lancaster County communities such as Marietta, Mountville, Mount Joy and Quarryville in honoring their veteran residents with either past or present Hometown Heroes banners.

St. Clair said she didn’t want funds for the banners to come from tax dollars, so she contacted Dave Husser, of the East Petersburg Lions Club, to see if the organization could help raise money for them. The organization regularly conducts community service projects, from fundraising for community initiatives and sponsoring Little League baseball teams to collecting eyeglasses to recycle.

“I always love it when I go into towns and see the Hometown Hero banners,” Husser says.

Husser got to work contacting local businesses and putting out donation pails around town.

“The community was just great in their response. There was no hesitation. Everyone was like, ‘We’re on board.’ Everyone was very generous in handing out money,” Husser says.

Husser says about 20 businesses donated money to the cause, and in the end, the efforts raised almost $9,000 for the project.

One event at Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg offered to donate $1 for every pint of their F-18 beer sold for a week in March; the brewery raised $1,089 for the cause.

St. Clair says the money was enough to print 30 double-sided banners honoring 60 East Petersburg veterans, including both current and former residents. There is $4,600 leftover to maintain and replace banners, and to fund the next round of banners. Veterans that applied after the first 60 applications were received will be included in the next round.

In mid-May, the banners were hung in East Petersburg on Main, Pine, Hershey, Miller and State streets.

“We have such a positive response here from residents commenting on how nice that looks,” St. Clair says. “The veterans were just ecstatic. They were honored we were doing something like this for them.”

One East Petersburg veteran was especially proud.

David Connor is a 79-year old veteran from East Petersburg whose banner hangs on Main Street. Connor served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1961-67. He served below deck as a boiler technician during the Cuban Missile Crisis and later worked on a destroyer operating out of Philadelphia.

His two daughters, Holly D. Connor and Heather D. DuBois, both retired United States Marines now living in Stafford, Virginia, served in the Persian Gulf during Desert Storm, are also featured on the East Petersburg banners.

“I feel great, very honored that the Lion’s Club and the Borough is doing this,” Connor says. “I’m proud to have my picture up there with my daughters. This is a great program so the town knows who we are and won’t forget.”

Contact the East Petersburg Borough office at 717-569-9282 to request an application for the next round of banners.