The restroom facility at the East Petersburg Community Park was burglarized recently, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

A person or people damaged the restroom when they entered it, police said, and left a "large blood trail and smears" in the bathroom.

Police said that DNA from the blood was collected for analysis.

The damages to the facility are being repaired, according to police, and a bio-hazard remediation company was contracted to clean the blood from the bathroom. The cost of repairs and clean-up is still unknown.

Police ask that anyone with information call 717-733-0965.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: