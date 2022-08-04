Delays are expected early next week due to road work on East Main Street (Route 772) in Lititz between Water and Locust streets.

Weather permitting, work will be performed during daylight hours Monday, and if needed, on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Work is expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m.

The majority of the work will be in the eastbound lane of East Main Street. After completing work in the eastbound lane the contractor will switch to the westbound lane. The lane of work will be closed and flaggers will move alternating directions of traffic through the work zone using the open lane. There may be delays. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

These repairs are in advance of a resurfacing project on East Main Street from Broad Street eastward to the borough line. Work will include base repairs, milling and overlay. Also included is work on Water Street from East Main Street to the Warwick Township line.

An update will be issued when construction activities resume later this summer, according to PennDOT.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs is the prime contractor on this $1,260,025 project. Work is expected to be completed by May 19, 2023.