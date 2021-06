East Main Street in Lititz will be closed on Thursday, June 3, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

The closure is anticipated to occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. between Broad and Cedar streets, police said. The closure is due to the replacement of underground storm water pipes.

Detour routes will be established with flaggers directing motorists around the closure.

Pedestrian traffic on sidewalks will not be affected.