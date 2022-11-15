An 18-year-old East Lampeter Township woman falsely told police that she was driving her father’s SUV that crashed in June, killing a Conestoga Valley High School student, according to police.

Amalie Wendt was issued a citation Nov. 8 for making a false report under Pennsylvania’s Motor Vehicle Code, according to court records. The offense is punishable by a $200 fine.

The citation said Wendt later recanted. Wendt declined to comment Tuesday.

Wendt and best friends Tyler Zook, 17, and Tyreese Smith, 16, were in the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, which was heading west on Willow Road when it veered off the road 257 feet past Forry Road and rolled several times about 12:01 a.m. June 25.

Smith's mother, Bernice McKenzie, said Tuesday that police told her that Smith was in the rear seat. He was ejected and found under the SUV, she said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled his death an accident.

Police previously said speeding was a factor.

McKenzie said East Lampeter police recently contacted her and told her they had finished the investigation and they would soon release information.

McKenzie said she asked police if they could hold off for a bit so she could get through her son’s birthday. Smith would have turned 17 on Nov. 8.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” McKenzie said Tuesday.

While still at the crash in the early morning of June 25, officers were dispatched at 1:54 a.m. to Zook’s home at Country Club Apartments on Aaron Lane just over a mile away from the crash site and found him dead by suicide.

LNP | LancasterOnline does not generally report on suicides, except in cases where the circumstances are unusual, the person involved is well known or the death was publicly disruptive.