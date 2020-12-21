East Lampeter Township supervisors unanimously approved a policy that allows hotels and motels in its jurisdiction to become temporary shelters for people who have lost housing due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution waives the 30-day maximum tenancy for hotels and motels and allows local housing organizations to work with hoteliers in the township to house individuals facing homelessness for several months.

“I appreciate the collaboration between staff and the organizations,” board Chairman Corey Meyers said right before the vote. “It’s heartwarming this time of year that we’re all doing this.”

“This would fit within the broader homeless coalition and the services therein,” said Mike McKenna, president of Tabor Community Services. “We have a pretty robust system for screening individuals who are homeless and connecting them with the shelter that best fits the circumstances for that household.”

As an extension of the existing coalition of social services organizations in the county, emergency shelters in hotels or motels would follow established procedures and policies, McKenna said.

The next step is finding owners to contract with and outlining the process for how the temporary shelters would operate, said Justin Eby, deputy executive director of Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority. Although the organizations have contacted hotels and begun discussions, nothing is definitive, Eby said.

Township supervisors first discussed the resolution at their Dec. 7 meeting, at which time they also discussed the pandemic’s economic impact on tourism businesses in the township.

The idea to pay hotels or motels to house homeless people was put forward by two housing advocates, Eby and Jen Koppel, executive director at Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness. They said the costs could be paid from the approximately $4.4 million the county received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county’s shelter system serves about 6,000 individuals in an average year, including families, Koppel said. However, with shelters limiting their available beds to comply with COVID-19 protocols, shelters in the county have been stretched to the limit, Koppel said. And emergency shelters that were opened to add space filled up immediately, leaving no options for the newly homeless.

The eventual expiration of the eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September also has housing advocates concerned.

“I lose sleep thinking about what the moratorium is going to do to the infrastructure we have in Lancaster County," Koppel said.

The East Lampeter resolution is effective until March 31, 2021, at which time the board can choose to extend it.

