Four people have overdosed and died in the past week after taking opioids, prompting East Lampeter Township police to issue a warning that the local supply may have increased potency.

The department, which serves East Lampeter and Upper Leacock township, responded to five overdose calls since Jan. 8, four of which were fatal, according to the department. And officers responded to three calls in a 12-hour period Thursday.

"It appears that there may be an increased potency in the local supply of opioids," the department said in a release Thursday. "We are providing this information for the members of our community who struggle with opioid addiction as well as their family and friends. The dangers of opioid use have been widely reported; still, addiction remains a very real problem and we want those who battle this disease to be aware of this new and immediate threat to their health and life."

The department is asking for the public's help and is investigating the death.

Anyone with information about opioid dealing is asked to contact East Lampeter police at (717) 291-4676.