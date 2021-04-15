East Lampeter Township police have released the identity of the woman killed Wednesday afternoon when a train struck her car.

She was Haregua Wall, 38, of Lititz.

Wall, who was a Dart Container Corp. employee, was driving a Ford Fusion on Dart property near Leola about 3:17 p.m. when she approached the tracks and appeared to slow down, but then continued, according to Lt. Rob Eachus, who said police viewed video of the crash.

The crossing has a stop sign, but no gate arm, he said. The investigation is continuing.