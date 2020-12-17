Manheim Township police are searching for an East Lampeter Township man accused of selling fentanyl to a Manheim Township woman who overdosed and died last month.

Noel Jerome Thompson, 20, of the 400 block of Dohner Drive, was charged Dec. 11 with drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy, said police, who announced his arrest Tuesday.

According to police, Thompson sold drugs to Addison Rose O'Neal, 19, who overdosed on Nov. 15 at her home in the 400 block of Revere Road. O'Neal's mother found her unresponsive in her bedroom.

Officers investigating determined O'Neal's best friend, Jade Alexus Walmer, 20,had acted as a go-between when O'Neal wanted to buy Percocet, according to affidavit of probable cause charging Thompson. An autopsy determined O'Neal died of a fentanyl overdose.

Walmer had not been charged as of Thursday, according to online court dockets.

Anyone with information on Thompson's location is asked to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401, or submit a tip here.