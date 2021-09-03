An East Lampeter Township couple are accused of causing the drowning death of a 4-month-old boy in May by leaving him unattended in a tub with running water — something they had been warned against doing, according to police.

Amy Elizabeth Manning, 29, and David Lamar Meadows, 27, of the 100 block of North Ronks Road, were charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday.

The couple had been living with the child at the Rodeway Inn on Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township on May 20, along with a 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy, charging documents state. The children were Manning’s from a prior relationship.

According to the documents, Manning placed the infant in the tub that day with running water and then got her older son ready for school and on the bus.

Manning told police she would put the baby in the tub daily with the water running because he liked it, the documents state.

The documents also state that Pennsylvania State Police troopers learned from the girlfriend of Manning’s ex-husband that she had previously seen the baby in the tub while at the motel. She said she took him out and warned them against doing that because of the risk of drowning.

Meadows told police he saw the baby in the tub at some point, and later used the bathroom, but didn’t check on him until a bit later.

Then he noticed the water was over the baby’s head, so he pulled him out, tried to perform CPR and called 911 when Manning came back inside.

The boy was first taken to Lancaster General Hospital, then to Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on May 21.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigating the death said the baby had been left in the tub for at least 15 minutes.

A message left Friday evening at a number for Manning was not returned. Meadows was being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail on Friday.

Meadows is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing before District Judge Raymond Sheller on Sept. 15. A hearing for Manning has not been scheduled.