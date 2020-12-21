East Lampeter Township supervisors are scheduled to vote tonight on a policy that could allow hotels and motels in its jurisdiction to become temporary shelters for persons who lost housing due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Township supervisors first discussed the resolution at their Dec. 7 meeting, at which time they also discussed the pandemic's economic impact on tourist businesses in the township.

The idea to pay hotels or motels to house homeless people was put forward to by two housing advocates, Justin Eby, deputy executive director of Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, and Jen Koppel, executive director at Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness. They said the costs could be paid from the approximately $4.4 million the county receives annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Perhaps a lease, or some kind of other opportunity that could benefit the hotels, as well,” Eby said, pitching the idea and a a win-win for homeless advocates and local businesses.

The county’s shelter system serves about 6,000 individuals in an average year, including families and individuals, Koppel said. However, with shelters limiting their available beds to comply with COVID-19 protocols, shelters in the county have been stretched to the limit, Koppel said. And emergency shelters that were opened to add space filled up immediately, leaving no options for newly homeless persons.

The imminent expiration of the eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September also has housing advocates concered.

“I lose sleep thinking about what the moratorium is going to do to the infrastructure we have in Lancaster County,” Koppel said.

The East Lampeter resolution would waive the 30-day maximum tenancy for hotels and motels. Introduced as an emergency declaration, it could be enacted immediately and bypass a lengthy ordinance change process.

At least one hotel operator who attended the Dec. 7 meeting said he was “happy to help and provide my facility if and when we need it.”

The supervisors meeting is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and can be viewed via Zoom or through the township’s YouTube page.

ELT - Emergency Disaster Declaration re. housing (01250634-2x9DAE1) (002).docx by Hurubie Meko on Scribd