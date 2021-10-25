A woman rescued a man whose East Lampeter Township home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to the Lafayette Fire Company.

Firefighters were dispatched to a single-story home in the first block of Hickory Drive, a dead-end street off of Pitney Road, at 8:56 a.m., arriving to find oxygen tanks on fire in the living room and smoke spread throughout the home, said Fire Chief David Keens.

A man inside the home had called 911 to report the fire, but was unable to leave the residence’s front porch due to his limited mobility. Keens said the man's neighbor, Katrina Aviles, was driving up the street and saw smoke coming from the home.

Aviles ditched her vehicle and carried the man away from the blaze on her back.

Keens said the Lafayette Fire Company may present Aviles with an accommodation for her efforts in saving the man.

"She basically facilitated this rescue," he said.

The man, who was described as elderly, was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured in the blaze.

Attempts to reach Aviles were not immediately successful.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9:22 a.m. Firefighters did not depart the scene until 11:36 a.m.

While not totally destroyed, the home is no longer habitable, the fire having caused an estimated $185,000 in property damage, Keens said.

“It looked like it had sustained some pretty good fire damage,” he said.

Keens said the property had already been condemned by township authorities by Monday afternoon.

The blaze began after the man's oxygen machine caught fire, though it was not clear how that happened, Keens said.

A state police fire marshal has been notified.