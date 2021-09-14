Update: The woman was found, police announced on Tuesday morning.

East Lampeter Township police said that a woman who hadn't been in contact with her family since July was located and has communicated with her family again.

The announcement came one day after police asked for the public's help.

No criminal activity was involved, East Lampeter police Lt. Rob Eachus said.

Previously reported:

Theresa Lynn Stewart, 48, last known to be living in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, last spoke with her family in July, police said in a news release Monday.

Stewart was described as having brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 125 pounds.

Foul play is not suspected in Stewart’s disappearance, police said.

Anyone with information as to Stewart’s whereabouts or her health is urged to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.