East Lampeter Township police are searching for a 17-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning.

Lindsay Vargas was last seen leaving a McDonalds near East Towne Mall at 2090 Lincoln Highway East around 10:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

Vargas may be in the company of a 26-year-old man driving a red Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner.

Police do not believe Vargas was abducted, but she is considered to be at risk.

Vargas was described as being about 5-foot-7 and around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform consisting of a light blue shirt, black pants and black shoes, but may now be dressed differently.

Anyone with information as to Vargas’ whereabouts is urged to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.