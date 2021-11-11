Police identified 20-year-old Cody Ryan Tietjens as the man killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer that shutdown Old Philadelphia Pike for more than four hours Wednesday.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. along Route 340, or Old Philadelphia Pike, near Starlite Drive and east of Lancaster city, according to a press release Thursday.

All the lanes on Route 340 were shut down, according to 511PA.

The roadway was closed for more than 4 hours.

Lisa Tietjens, Tietjens grandmother, has a set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses.

Family described Teitjens — who leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, Callie Rose — as easy going and kind. His daughter was his passion and fixing cars a close second, Milzy Carrasco, Teitjens’ aunt said in a text message to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“He never hesitated to go out of his way to help others,” Brian Tietjens Jr., Tietjens uncle, said in a text message. “I’ve always known and loved him as my nephew, but I grew to respect the man that he had become.”

Tietjens had recently started a new job out of the area and planned to relocate, Lisa Tietjens said.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the 1992 white Honda Accord Tietjens, of Lancaster, was driving was traveling westbound and crossed over into the eastbound lane, striking the trailer driven by Carlos Munoz of Philadelphia. Munoz was uninjured.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office declared Tietjens, who had become trapped in the vehicle, dead at the scene of the crash.

Two passengers, Tietjens’ girlfriend, Savahnah Cross, and her 17-year-old brother were transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.