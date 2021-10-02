East Lampeter Township police are asking the public for help in finding a teen who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks.

Michael Jackson, 15, was last seen by his family when he was dropped off at a friend’s house on Old Philadelphia Pike on Sept. 19, police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Jackson is known to have friends in East Lampeter, Leola, Millersville, Manheim Township and Lancaster city, police said. He may be traveling between locations by bicycle.

Though Jackson’s disappearance is not believed to be the result of criminal activity, “there is concern for Michael’s well being,” police said.

Anyone with information as to Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

Jackson was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. Anyone who knowingly assists Jackson without contacting authorities could be violating state law.