A man whose neighbor saved him when his East Lampeter Township home caught fire last month has died, his family announced.

Barry Flory, 68, died Nov. 23 due to complications from multiple cancers, his mother Dolores “Dee” Zimmerman said.

Flory was saved by his neighbor Katrina Aviles, who carried him out of his burning Hickory Drive home on Oct. 25.

Flory, who had problems with his lungs and wore an oxygen mask, was sitting in his home when he felt heat coming from the tank, said Zimmerman, 91. When he looked, Flory noticed his oxygen tank had caught fire.

Though he managed to get out of his chair and to the front door, Flory was unable to leave the home.

Aviles, 33, was returning home she noticed smoke coming from Flory’s residence and ran inside and carried him away from the blaze.

“Thank god for Katrina,” Zimmerman said. “She saved his life.”

Flory was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns he suffered in the blaze. He was scheduled to undergo surgery to treat his remaining kidney for unrelated reason when doctors determined he would not survive the operation, Zimmerman said.

Flory, who would have turned 69 years old next month, was buried Sunday.

In addition to his mother, Flory is survived by his brother C. Rick, half-siblings E. Martin Zimmerman, W. “Bill” Zimmerman, Deb Meese and Donna Rader; children James Flory and Aimee Forrer; stepchildren Sharon Winger, Daniel Butz and Rebecca Hart; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; according to his obituary.