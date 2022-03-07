An East Lampeter Township man impersonated a social worker in order to stalk and harass an Ephrata woman, according to Ephrata police.

Angel Jesus Colon Quiroz, 23, sent texts to the woman the morning of Dec. 5 asking for her personal information, claiming to be a caseworker from the Lancaster County Children & Youth Agency who was conducting an investigation into her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman suspected the texts were written by Colon Quiroz after he asked her for her address, being familiar with his writing and texting patterns, police said.

Colon Quiroz is not allowed to contact the woman due to her previously having placed a restraining order against him, according to the affidavit. Colon Quiroz has previously violated the restraining order at least once before, having been found guilty Dec. 1 of three counts of indirect criminal contempt.

The messages “put (the woman) in fear of harm from Colon Quiroz,” police said.

Children & Youth Agency workers told investigators the texts had not been sent by any of their caseworkers.

Investigators traced the IP address used to send the texts to the Salisbury Township distribution center where Colon Quiroz was temporarily employed at the time.

Colon Quiroz admitted to investigators that the texts were sent through his cell phone, but claimed the messages had been written by a coworker.

Police charged Colon Quiroz on Monday with felony stalking as well as impersonating a public servant and harassment, both misdemeanor offenses. He had not been arrested as of Monday evening, according to court records.

An attorney was not listed for Colon Quiroz in court documents.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Court records show Colon Quiroz has previously pleaded guilty to charges of harassment in 2020 and 2021. Information on sentencing for those charges was not available.