An East Lampeter Township man has been charged with possessing child pornography after an acquaintance notified police, according to police.

Andrew Nicklaus Fritsch, 26, of the 2200 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a computer — all felonies — on Nov. 4.

The acquaintance twice asked to use Fritsch's computer earlier this year and was given permission, according to a criminal complaint filed by East Lampeter Township Police. Once, he saw an icon on Fritsch's computer labeled "12 Year Old Girl" and another time he logged on and saw an image of a naked girl, the document said.

Police took the computer during a search on Oct. 2 and said they found 162 images of naked children and 88 pictures of children having indecent contact.

Fritsch was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $50,000 bail. A message left with an attorney listed for Fritsch in online court documents was not immediately returned.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: