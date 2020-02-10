The Kunjappus added five kids to their family unexpectedly last Saturday.
Their goat, Jessie, gave birth to five baby goats — or "kids," as they're called — at the family's farmette in East Lampeter Township Feb. 1.
The Kunjappus, made up of mom Michelle and dad Jamy and their five (human) kids Curtis, Kerri, Kayla, Katie and Colt, were completely surprised by the goat quintuplets.
According to Michelle Kunjappu, the goat didn't have any ultrasounds prior to giving birth, and the family assumed Jessie, who has given birth before, was just showing more.
As Jessie's due date neared, the family put a camera in the barn to watch over the goat. They were able to watch Jessie through an app on their smartphones and make sure that she was OK, Michelle Kunjappu said.
Jessie began birthing Saturday morning while Michelle Kunjappu was out of town, and Jamy Kunjappu and the children were at a ice hockey game. Jamy Kunjappu had checked his phone and saw that Jessie had already birthed one kid. He and the children rushed home and helped her deliver the final four kids.
A family of 10 kids
"We love what animals do for our kids," Michelle Kunjappu said. Tending for the goats have taught the children a lot — work ethic, time budgeting, responsibility, empathy and compassion, she said.
The Kunjappu children raise goats as a part of Lancaster's 4-H Market Goats program and show them yearly at the Ephrata Fair.
The children haven't won any prizes yet for showing their goats, but "every year we get a little better," Michelle Kunjappu said.
The birthing process was also a positive learning experience for the children, as they helped their dad care for the goats as soon as they were born by drying the babies off, making sure their noses were clear and helping them stand for the first time, she said.
Since the goats were born, the Kunjappus have been busy.
"It's almost like having a (human) baby," Michelle Kunjappu said.
The family bottle feeds the quintuplets several times a day in case Jessie isn't providing enough milk for all five of the baby goats, she said. The quintuplets are weighed to make sure they're growing.
The smallest goat, PJ, often gets bottle fed, Michelle Kunjappu said. PJ stands apart from his two brother and two sisters — because he's the runt of the litter, he wears a little coat made out of old pajamas to keep warm, she said.
She said PJ is one of the family favorites from the litter and engages with the family quite often.
The Kunjappu children love to visit the barn and play with the "toy-sized" goats, Michelle Kunjappu said.
How rare?
Susan Schoenian, a sheep and goat specialist at the University of Maryland Extension, said that 1 in 10,000 is often given the odds of a goat having quintuplets, but she's not sure where the statistic comes from.
"I don't know the source... therefore I am skeptical," she said. "I know how a piece of information can spread without having a basis."
Schoenian said she wasn't sure how to determine the probability of quintuplets, but she did say it was rare.
Though, not as rare as sextuplets, she said.