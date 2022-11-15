A 17-year-old Conestoga Valley High School student was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and was speeding when he lost control of the SUV he was driving and crashed, killing his best friend and injuring another friend, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Tyler Zook then fled home and fatally shot himself less than two hours later, police said Tuesday in a release about the June 25 crash.

Zook was driving more than 90 mph in a 40 mph zone in a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe belonging to Amalie Wendt’s father as he headed north on Willow Road. The vehicle veered off the road after cresting a small rise about 257 feet west of Forry Road and rolled several times at about 12:13 a.m., police said.

Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat, was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled his death an accident.

Wendt was able to get out of the front passenger by herself and an ambulance took her to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Zook went by foot to his house at Country Club Apartments on Aaron Lane about a mile away from the crash site and shot himself about 1:54 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wendt initially told police she was driving, then recanted, police said.

She was issued a citation on Nov. 8 for making a false report under Pennsylvania’s Motor Vehicle Code, according to court records. The offense is punishable by a $200 fine.

Wendt declined to comment Tuesday.

Smith's mother, Bernice McKenzie, on Tuesday said East Lampeter police recently contacted her and told her they had finished the investigation and they would soon release information. She said she asked them if they could hold off for a bit so she could get through her son’s birthday. Smith would have turned 17 on Nov. 8.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” McKenzie said Tuesday.

LNP | LancasterOnline does not generally report on suicides, except in cases where the circumstances are unusual, the person involved is well known or the death was publicly disruptive.