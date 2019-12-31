A sex offender from East Lampeter Township is back in prison, this time to serve six to 15 years for burglary, fleeing police and illegally having guns.

Dustin Hibner-Grogg, 25, pleaded guilty to those and related crimes in November.

Hibner-Grogg's latest problems began when he and a woman broke into an East Lampeter home on Nov. 28, 2018, and stole ammunition, a compound bow and a crossbow, police said. The woman charged, Catherine Jurkiewicz, 24, of East Lampeter, is awaiting trial.

Two days after the burglary, Hibner-Grogg sped away from police as they tried to stop him on New Holland Pike.

Police stopped the chase for safety reasons. Police later stopped the Volkswagen Jetta at Lancaster Shopping Center and saw a box of ammunition inside.

Police got a search warrant and found four rifles and a revolver; two guns were loaded. The guns were reported stolen in an Ephrata burglary.

On Jan. 31, 2018, Hibner-Grogg was charged with possession of firearms and ammunition from the burglary.

Hibner-Grogg is not allowed to own firearms because he is a felon.

He pleaded guilty in May 2014 to statutory sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and related charges for a September 2013 assault. He was sentenced to time served — about seven months to 23 months in prison.

